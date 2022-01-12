Azam Baki: Only Agong can decide my fate

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Azam Baki said he will not step down as the chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) nor will he heed demands to quit, and views the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the only one who has the authority to terminate him, Sinar Harian reports.

According to the local daily, Azam said he had followed all the necessary protocols and done what was necessary.

Azam was referring to the investigations initiated on him over his corporate shares ownership.

“Everyone will get their chance to know the truth one day. I am not a politician but a senior government officer. There is no need actually for me to inform the public, as later it would appear as if I have no other work to do.

“Only one individual who is most qualified and who can terminate my duties is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong; other than that, I don’t want to bother about whatever demands are championed by any quarters,” he told Sinar Harian in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Last week, Azam landed in controversy after he admitted that his stock trading account was used by his younger brother to purchase company shares worth millions.

Under the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, it is unlawful to allow a third party to utilise one’s share trading account.