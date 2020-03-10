Azam Baki’s appointment opens new chapter for MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) as the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today has opened a new chapter for the agency, which sees the position return to a person from within the organisation.

Crime analyst Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said Azam’s appointment was the right choice because he had extensive experience and expertise in investigations, prosecution, intelligence as well as a competent administrator.

Azam’s appointment is well-received by MACC officers and personnel as there is continuity in handling corruption cases, besides the fact he knows the intricacies of fighting corruption and safeguarding the welfare of his subordinates, said Akhbar.

“I believe his (Azam) appointment will make the MACC more efficient and organised, as well as take the organisation to greater heights,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

Azam has about 36 years experience in the MACC.

For criminal analyst Kamal Affendi Hashim, Azam has extensive experience in various departments dealing with corruption.

“His (Azam’s) performance is excellent in terms of policies, the management of the departments in dealing with all the issues faced in the MACC which has led him to the top post of the Commission,“ he said.

Azam’s appointment as the new chief commissioner was also welcomed by social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. He, however, refused to elaborate further.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said that Azam was appointed as the new chief commissioner of the MACC effective today.

The PMO also stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to Azam’s appointment in accordance with subsection 5 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.

Azam was previously the deputy chief commissioner of the MACC in charge of operations. — Bernama