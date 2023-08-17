Azam Baki: Stop making excuses, just come back and face investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) tells former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son in law and the company director being sought to assist in its investigation, to just return to Malaysia and stop making excuses.

The media earlier reported that MACC was seeking Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan and Mansoor Saat, a lawyer, director and shareholder of NERS Sdn Bhd to assist in an investigation into corrupt practices related to the registration, acquisition and storage of biometric data of foreign workers at a ministry.

“I am firm on my stance. The two of you, just come back and face any investigation and stop making excuses. I do not want to hear it.

“Maybe people do not like what I am saying, but this is me,” he told reporters after the Merdeka Executive Forum: Best Governance in the Public Sector today.

On Aug 9, Muhammad Adlan, through his lawyer, said he will definitely return to Malaysia as soon as possible to answer all questions and assist the MACC with any investigation as long as elements of threats and persecution against him are eliminated.

Mansoor also dismissed allegations he was on the run, and said he left Malaysia legally to attend to business matters and had cooperated with MACC, which knew his whereabouts. -Bernama