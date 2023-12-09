Azam: MACC to step in if elements of corruption found in classic number plate case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will step in to investigate alleged misconduct in the Road Transport Department (JPJ) with regard to the registration of classic number plates if there is any element of corruption and abuse of power.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said the commission will keep an eye on the internal investigation being carried out by the Ministry of Transport’s special task force.

“So far we have left it to the special task force investigating the matter. We will see if there is any element of corruption or abuse of power. Only then will we step in,” he told reporters, here today.

On Sept 8, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the setting up of a task force to probe alleged misconduct over the registration of classic registration plates in JPJ.

This was following the expose ‘JPJandora Papers’ on the Telegram app “Edisi Siasat” which claimed that JPJ officers were reviving classic number plates and selling them for thousands of ringgit. -Bernama