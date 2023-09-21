Azam: Media important bridge between leaders and people

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel must change their approach in conveying or searching for information instead of just remaining in their old ways, said MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Speaking at the MACC Media Awards Night here today, Azam said the media, which is a frequent point of reference for the commission, should also not remain in the same rut and needs to venture into and explore various mediums to obtain the facts.

“I always advise my officers to be young and keep up with the times or in other words keep pace with current trends in technology,” he said, adding that MACC personnel must remain alert and skilled in using the latest technology to deliver clear information to the public.

Azam said the media is one of the most important mediums that bridges leaders and people, enabling a two-way information flow.

He said the media’s power as the fourth pillar of democracy can monitor, educate, issue warnings and expose misconducts or defects within the government and society.

“The media has the power to create perceptions, positive or negative, and it can shift or focus attention on an individual or a particular issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Berita Harian (BH) journalist Ilah Hafiz Aziz was declared the winner of the print media category for his article ‘Pelan Antirasuah Nasional’, and took home RM6,000, a plaque and a certificate.

Ilah Hafiz and another BH journalist, Suzalina Halid were declared winners of the 1st Jury Award for the same category for their article titled ‘Kolam Takungan Banjir’, for which they won RM4,000, a plaque and a certificate.

Whereas, the 2nd Jury Award was won by Sinar Harian journalist Muhammad Shamsul Abd Ghani for his article headlined ‘Kontroversi Caj Jenazah’, which saw him walking away with a prize money of RM2,000, a plaque and a certificate.

For the electronic media category, TV3 bagged the top award with their report ‘SPRM, Syarikat Utiliti Gempur Premis Curi Elektrik Lombong Bitcoin’ produced by editor Ing Boon Seng, journalist Juliana Sharin and cameraman Jufri Jidin. They took home RM6,000, a plaque and a certificate.

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) journalist Nurul Asmawati Harun won the Jury Award for the Electronic Media category for her piece on ‘Budaya Anti Rasuah Perlu Dipupuk Lebih Meluas’. She pocketed RM4,000, a plaque and a certificate. - Bernama