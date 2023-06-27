Azam: Probe on MOHR foreign worker recruitment case in final stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigation on allegations of corruption in the recruitment of foreign workers in the Human Resource Ministry (MOHR) is in the final stage, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki

He said the investigation paper on the case will be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers in two weeks for further action.

“MACC did not delay investigation on the case and it was conducted according to the stipulated procedure like in other earlier cases.

“The case investigation involving those from MOHR is being examined before we submit it to the deputy public prosecutor for study,” he told reporters after attending the Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), here today .

Azam said it is up to the deputy public prosecutor to further tidy up the investigation paper and it is sometimes returned to MACC.

He was asked to comment on the development of the corruption investigation on foreign worker recruitment at MOHR involving an officer of Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar.

Earlier, the media reported that the special functions officer of Sivakumar was detained after allegedly acting as runner to collect bribes from certain agents to be given foreign worker recruitment quota.

Meanwhile commenting on the abuse of power in awarding contract for fibre optics worth RM214.2 million to a company linked to the former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Azman said MACC has yet to open an investigation paper.

“MACC needs a bit of time to study the allegation as it took place about 20 years ago.

“Apart from that, MACC is also studying information acquired and will open an investigation paper if there was a basis based on the current law,” he said.-Bernama