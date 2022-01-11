Azam’s appointment in accordance with procedures - Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The appointment of Tan Sri Azam Baki as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner was made in accordance with the proper procedures, said former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said Azam was appointed MACC chief when he was the prime minister to fill the vacancy after Latheefa Koya resigned in March 2020 and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given his consent.

“The appointment process was in order and in accordance with the regulations. Any government post especially a key position like this, is not handled simply.

“It has to go through a certain process and is certified by a committee where in this case, the Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali) was the one who proposed his name, it was not me,“ he said when asked to comment if background checks were done before appointing Azam as MACC chief.

Speaking to the media after chairing the National Recovery Council (MPN) meeting here today, Muhyiddin said when the Chief Secretary to the Government proposed the name and the committee had looked into the matter, this showed the criteria for appointment were met.

“Everything was in order and the King gave his consent. There was nothing wrong in terms of the appointment procedure,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if any of his party members have joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said those who led the party were not from Bersatu.

He said Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon are former PKR members who left the party and are in support of Perikatan Nasional but they did not join Bersatu.

“To me the formation of PBM will not have much impact,“ he said. - Bernama