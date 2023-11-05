Azam says ready to meet Loke over ‘ignored’ misconduct reports

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) will meet with Transport Minister Anthony Loke to explain the issue of ignored misconduct reports involving a department under the ministry.

“We are ready to cooperate and have prepared a detailed explanation on the issue,” he said when met at Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff’s open house in Sri Satria today.

Azam previously revealed that some government agencies have been ignoring reports of misconduct involving their staff, despite the MACC recommending them to address the problem.

He said a total of 553 misconduct reports, some of which were submitted 12 years ago, have yet to be taken action by department heads, with 125 reports involving the police, followed by the Road Transport Department.

On Tuesday, Loke said he would meet with the MACC chief commissioner to seek an explanation over the matter and stressed that he would not compromise with any misconduct, whether at the ministry or its departments and agencies. -Bernama