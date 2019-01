PUTRAJAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim has been arrested again. The Baling MP was seen arriving at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 2.55pm, where he is being held.

The former Tabung Haji chairman is expected to face charges for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Previously, Azeez and his brother were detained by the MACC in September and remanded for four days. Azeez’s son was also arrested for a day in October.

MACC had on May 23 raided and seized RM500,000 in cash and RM1.2 million in various currencies from Azeez’s residences.

Bernama later reported that the raids were to facilitate investigations into the appointment of contractors involving Tabung Haji projects.

The case was investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 pertaining to soliciting or receiving gratification.