Azhar heckled as he speaks as the new Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: A ruckus broke out again at the Dewan Rakyat today, over the appointment of Datuk Azhar Azizan as the new speaker.

The opposition demanded that they be given 14 days to name a candidate for the post of Speaker.

They also questioned who appointed Azhar to the position.

The opposition continued to heckle Azhar as he tried to speak about his appointment.

One MP shouted “backdoor government with a backdoor speaker”.

Azhar reminded the MPs that Parliament must be strengthened.

The Speaker ejected Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad as he continued to interject as he was speaking.

He said both the government and opposition must work together in Parliament for the future of the nation.

He urged MPs to forget party politics when in Parliament for the betterment of the nation.

Azhar urged the MPs to work together for the nation’s future as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues.