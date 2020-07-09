Azhar resigns, Azmi assumes duty of EC chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) has resigned as chairman of Election Commission (EC) effective June 29.

The EC in a statement here today said that its deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom will assume the duty of EC chairman until a new chairman is appointed in accordance with Article 114 (7) of the Federal Constitution.

Azhar’s resignation has been consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as notified in a letter from Istana Negara dated June 30, 2020.

Azhar was appointed as EC chairman on Sept 21, 2018, to replace Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

“We wish to express our highest appreciation and gratitude to Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun for his deeds and contributions throughout his tenure as EC chairman,” the commission said. — Bernama