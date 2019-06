KUALA LUMPUR: Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda (pix) today announced he would be running for the vice-president’s post of the Malaysian National Co-operative Movement (Angkasa) at its 34th annual national conference.

Azih, who ends his service with Cuepacs on Dec 16, said the decision to contest was to assist the Angkasa leadership and protect the welfare of civil servants and government retirees.

He said the cooperative movement and Angkasa, in particular, were especially close to the hearts of civil servants, and he would use his experience from Cuepacs to further nurture the cooperative movement and become the liaison between Angkasa and civil servants.

“All this while, we have heard various complaints from civil servants, there are cases of salaries being misappropriated, there is debt forced to be borne by civil servants.

“So, if I am in Angkasa, I can look at the welfare of civil servants. We do not want one party to gain the profits while the other is oppressed,“ he told a press conference, here today.

Azih, who is also the chairman of Koperasi Majlis Bandaraya Kuala Terengganu Bhd (Kosmat) dan Pengerusi Koperasi Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan Malaysia Bhd (Kospeta), said he would continue to defend the salary deduction facility by the Angkasa Services Bureau as was done for Cuepacs, for the welfare of civil servants.

Azih added that under his stewardship, Kosmat and Kospeta were listed among the top 100 cooperatives in the country. - Bernama