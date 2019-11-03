Azis: Draft clear policy before allowing kratom usage

GEORGE TOWN: The government must draft a clear and firm policy first before allowing the use of kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) in society.

Ministry of Home Affairs deputy Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the policy must exist first to prevent certain quarters from misusing kratom.

‘’The problem is that some overly creative people may modify kratum. This is what we are worried about. We are worried of abuses taking place after we make the decision to allow its use. That is the problem.

‘’We cannot allow it for public use if there is no clear policy on its control and usage. We don’t want to add to the national problems tomorrow, or the day after, such as the drug problem, which is a burden to the government,’’ he told a media conference, near here today.

Earlier, Azis, who is also Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) president, had attended the 44th Pemadam annual general meeting at the Tabung Haji Complex, Bayan Lepas, near here.

Azis said Pemadam too was adamant in its stand of not agreeing to the use of kratom by the public. — Bernama