Azis Jamman stable after surgery following motorbike crash

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman is reported to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery last night following a motorcycle accident on Wednesday.

According to a post on Mohd Azis’ WhatsApp group, the Sepanggar MP underwent the operation at the Gleneagles Hospital at about 11 pm.

“Datuk Azis is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment following surgery. Only close relatives are allowed to visit him and doctors have advised Datuk Azis to rest for now,” read the post.

Mohd Azis was injured in an accident involving the motorcycle he was riding during a convoy expedition on creating awareness on the danger of narcotics, in Nabalu along Jalan Tamparuli-Ranau near here. — Bernama