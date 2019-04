IPOH: “I don’t know; it (audio recording) is not authentic.”

This was the reaction of Perak state exco member Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, when asked about an audio recording criticising Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, which some have said is the voice of Aziz Bari.

The 4 min 22 sec long recording has gone viral since yesterday.

Abdul Aziz, the state education, technology, science and environment committee chairman, said in this era of sophisticated technology, all sorts of recordings could be made.

“I do not know. I did not listen (to the recording), such recordings come from unofficial sources and could be made,” he told reporters when approached outside the Perak Legislative Assembly here.

Asked on allegations linking him to the audio, Abdul Aziz (DAP-Tebing Tinggi) denied it, likening it to coffee shop gossip.

“Everyone said that but nowadays many people are accused of such things. Only if I held a press conference, (and) all can see (my face) ... would it be real and authentic,” he added.

Abdul Aziz questioned why he was always linked to such viral audio recordings.

“Why ask me only, am I the only one with the potential to become mentri besar? No others? Many times already,“ added Abdul Aziz.

Abdul Aziz had been previously linked to a so-called plot to topple the mentri besar, which he denied.

Ahmad Faizal also denied that there were moves to oust him, saying his relationship with the 10 other exco members was like that of ‘one big, happy family’. — Bernama