KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today hailed national track cycling icon Mohd Azizulhasni Awang over his top world ranking in the men’s individual sprint .

The Prime Minister said Mohd Azizulhasni’s achievement was a source of pride for Malaysia.

“With this latest success, Mohd Azizulhasni who is fondly known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ qualifies to be called World Sprint King,” Muhyiddin said in his latest posting on his Facebook account.

Based on the latest rankings issued by UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) , the world governing body for sports cycling, on Tuesday (Feb 9), Mohd Azizulhasni collected 1,600 points to clinch the top spot in the men’s individual sprint.

Japanese cyclist Tomohiro Fukaya is second with 1,442.5 points followed by Sam Webster of New Zealand in third place (1,390 points).

Muhyiddin said Mohd Azizulhasni’s feat complemented the diary of excellence of Malaysian sports after the crowning of former national squash queen Datuk Nicol Ann David as the World Games’ Greatest Athlete of All Time earlier this month.

“I and all Malaysian sports fans extend heartiest congratulations to Azizulhasni. Hopefully his success will become a source of inspiration to the young athletes and sports cycling enthusiasts in chasing their goals to achieve success at the highest level.

“To Azizulhasni, make this success a spirit booster for greater excellence at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Syabas (Congratulations) Azizulhasni! Malaysia is proud of you,” said the prime minister.

‘The Pocket Rocketman’ is currently in intensive preparations in the hunt for Malaysia’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in July, after ending 2020 in style by winning the gold medal in keirin at the 2020 Australian National Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane, in December .- Bernama