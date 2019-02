PUTRAJAYA: Assoc Prof Dr Azmi Sharom, a law lecturer at Universiti Malaya, has been appointed the new deputy chairman of the Election Commission (EC), it was announced today.

Four other people have been appointed as the new members of the commission, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar said in a statement.

They are Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim, former secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry; Datuk Chin Phaik Yoong, former director-general of the Manpower Department; Assoc Prof Dr Faisal S. Hazis, Senior Fellow, Institute of Malaysian and International Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Zoe Randhawa, resource person at Bersih 2.0 (Coalition for Free and Fair Elections).

Ismail said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had consented to their appointments in accordance with Clause (1) Article 114 of the Federal Constitution.

“The appointments take effect from the date they report as members of the EC up to the time when they attain the age of 66 years in accordance with Clause (3) Article 114 of the Federal Constitution,” added Ismail.

Tan Sri Othman Mahmood (then EC deputy chairman) and five other members of the commission decided to cut short their term of service on Jan 1.

The other members were Datuk Md Yusop Mansur; Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin; Datuk Sulaiman Narawi; Datuk Leo Chong Cheong and Datuk Bala Singam Karupiah. — Bernama