Azmin Ali and other former PKR members to join Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Gombak MP and Senior Minister (International Trade and Industries) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has announced that he and several other MPs, assemblymen and his followers will all be joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

At the Kongres Negara, which was held today in Kuala Lumpur, he said he believed in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, calling him the best leader to stabilise the country.

“In this hall, we saw so many warriors who have been waiting for a leader and a platform for our struggle,“ he said.

“Finally, we saw a man from Pagoh with a big heart, who worked hard and proved to be a superior leader,“ he said in his speech at Kongres Negara.

Later, Bersatu’s organising secretary Datuk Suhaimi Yahya presented a form to be signed by Azmin and other party leaders.

At a press conference held later, Azmin said he and several others will be going to the Slim by-election to campaign for Umno and BN, as well as campaign for those aligned to Perikatan Nasional in the upcoming Sabah elections.

“Bersatu is a formidable platform and I’m glad the Prime Minister, as Bersatu president, is opening up a new chapter in the political party to accommodate non-Malay and non-Muslim members,“ he added.

“You cannot deny the voices of the grassroots. I’m glad the supreme council of Bersatu has agreed in principle to open a new chapter for non-Malay and non-Muslim members. This is the way forward so that everyone can be actively involved in the political process,“ he said.

Earlier in Kongres Negara, a representative of the Chinese, former Kajang assemblyman Lee Chin Cheh requested that Bersatu open up its membership to all so that even the non-Malays and non-Muslims can contribute to bettering the nation.

On Feb 24, PKR’s central leadership sacked Azmin and his followers for their “betrayal” against party principles and the effects of their actions causing the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan federal government. Since then, several other defectors from other parties followed suit.