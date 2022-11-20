Azmin Ali loses Gombak seat to former mentee

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) failed to defend the Gombak parliamentary seat he had held since 2004, when he lost to his protégé and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in the 15th general election (GE15).

In a five-cornered clash, Amirudin (PH-PKR) obtained 72,267 votes and won with a majority of 12,729 votes while Azmin (PN-Bersatu) obtained 59,538 votes; Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (BN-UMNO) collected 30,723 votes; Datuk Aziz Jamaludin Mhd Tahir (GTA-Pejuang) got 2,223 votes and Zulkifli Ahmad (Independent) received 675 votes.

Amirudin’s victory was announced by Gombak parliamentary seat returning officer Nor Azlina Abd Aziz at the vote tallying centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Pusu here.

The official announcement was made at 3.40 in the morning following an objection from Azmin which led to EC staff to recheck the result.

When met by reporters, Amirudin, who was present with supporters at about 1.35 this morning, expressed his gratitude for winning as the new elected representative of Gombak.

“This is a very meaningful experience for me and certainly for PH,“ he said.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat vice-president also thanked all the voters who helped maintain PH’s control of the seat.

In GE14, Mohamed Azmin who contested on a PKR ticket, won with a majority of 48,721 after defeating BN candidate, Datuk Abdul Rahim Kamarudin and PAS candidate, IR. Khairil Nizam. - Bernama