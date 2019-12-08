Azmin Ali takes aim at critics for calling him traitor

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali retorted that he was not a traitor with full gusto when addressing his supporters tonight at the Renaissance Hotel, the very venue where Parti Keadilan Nasional was founded 20 years ago.

The gathering tonight came hours after Azmin’s supporters snubbed the last day of the PKR annual congress in Ayer Keroh, Malacca, which was closed by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Tian Chua and I stood in this hall in 1999. Zuraida (Kamaruddin) also stood in this hall, so did R. Sivarasa. Many stood in this hall.

“But 20 years later, on December 7, 2019, I’m labelled a traitor,“ he said, referencing Anwar’s tale of Si Kitol that was used as a swipe at Azmin on Saturday.

This led to a walkout from Azmin’s supporters on Saturday.

Azmin also said that PKR belonged to the people of Malaysia.

“PKR was not founded by one man or one family, it was founded by the people,“ he added.

He also said he was upset at the quality of the congress representatives, who instead of talking about current issues like the economy, and the cost of living, called out Azmin and his supporters.

“I admire the Amanah’s annual general meeting because they respect and acknowledge their ministers, and they debate reformist agendas, yet our debaters talk about ‘cartel’, ‘sacking’, ‘get out”’, where is the quality of debate?” he said to a rousing applause from his supporters.

Some 2,000 supporters showed up to greet Azmin, who reminded them of the fight for justice based on the party’s principles, and asked them to be clear about the fight for justice, to be patient and to persevere for bigger victories.