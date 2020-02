KUALA LUMPUR: The Thaipusam celebration is one of the festivals that is unique to this country and regarded as the local Hindu community’s ‘cultural genius’, says Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In his Thaipusam 2020 message, he also said: “Thaipusam is a special celebration by the Hindu community in Malaysia and one of the biggest in the Southeast Asian region.

“For those who celebrate it, the festival is symbolic of the triumph of good overcoming adversities, synonymous with the philosophy of fulfilling vows and atoning for sins to purify the soul.

“In a world dominated by materialism, the philosophy expressed by this celebration teaches values that go beyond physical life and materialism.

“This is the contribution of the Eastern community to the world. Although the world today is amazed by Asia’s economic miracles, its resurgence is not purely in material form.”

While wishing Malaysian Hindus a ‘Happy Thaipusam’, Mohamed Azmin said Asian culture and spirituality were also being revitalised and the Thaipusam celebration was one of the ways. — Bernama