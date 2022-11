GOMBAK: Incumbent Gombak MP, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his PH rival, Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari are seen having a friendly chat before entering the nomination centre.

Azmin will be defending the Gombak seat which he won on a PKR ticket for a fourth term. Amirudin who succeed Azmin as Selangor MB will meet head on with the later in GE15.