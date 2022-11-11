Azmin: Anwar the ‘father of all traitors’

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has claimed that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim repeatedly “betrayed” the people by asking democratically elected representatives to vacate their seats to fit his supposed political ambitions, The Vibes reports.

Azmin alleged that it was also Anwar who initiated the Selangor mentri besar crisis in 2013, popularly known as the “Kajang Move”, as well as the Port Dickson Move in 2018.

“During the Kajang Move, why did Anwar force the elected representative C.C. Lee, who is still alive, to vacate the seat just because he wanted to become the mentri besar?

“Isn’t that an act of betrayal? Tell me... When Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim was in office, you wanted to overthrow him through undemocratic means. He (Anwar) is the father of all traitors.

“And then he went in (to prison), and then he parked his wife there but she didn’t make it as menteri besar either,” Azmin was a quoted saying.