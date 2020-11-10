Azmin appointed as Perikatan Nasional Election Director

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council has appointed its information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) as the coalition’s election director to lead the preparations of its election machinery.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the matter was agreed upon in a meeting yesterday in efforts to reinforce the position of PN in the government.

Hamzah said its Youth wing, headed by Khairil Nizam Khirudin, was also asked to boost activities at the grassroots level to strengthen cooperation among party members.

“The Supreme Council believes that this decision will consolidate PN’’s work movements at all levels and improve coordination among PN component parties,” he said in a statement today.

The Supreme Council has also agreed to set up state liaison committees to coordinate party activities at the state level as well as to empower party work at the grassroots level, he said.

“In this case, the PN chairman will appoint the chairman of the state liaison committee, who will call and chair all state liaison committee meetings,“ he added. -Bernama