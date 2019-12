KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time since the PKR election last year, its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has attended a party meeting.

The Economic Affairs Minister arrived around 6.15pm at the Parliament building today, where the PKR political bureau meeting was being held, together with several of his party allies.

Azmin said he would be meeting with his president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the party position and its preparation for its national congress, which is set to take place from tomorrow to Sunday in Malacca.

“I and the central leadership council (MPP) members who were elected in the party congress last year will meet with Anwar now to discuss several important matters.

“I would also like to announce that I will be attending the national congress this week,” he told reporters briefly when met here, today, dismissing any rumours that he might skip the congress.

Azmin, who will be officiating the PKR Wanita wing convention tomorrow night, said he would issue an official statement after the conclusion of the meeting.

Other PKR leaders who were with Azmin when entering the meeting were party vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin and Tian Chua, and MPP members Sivarasa Rasiah, Amirudin Shari and Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, among others.

Azmin has not attended a single PKR meeting — both the political bureau and the MPP meetings — since he was re-elected the deputy president in the party’s election in November 2018.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had also previously said Azmin has failed to give any reasons for his absence.