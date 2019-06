PUTRAJAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has been called in by the police to provide statement on the allegation of him being the involved in a lewd video.

His political secretary, Muhammad Hilman Idham, said Azmin has also ordered his office to give priority to the police’s request for his statement to be recorded.

“Azmin had been officially alerted by the police on Sunday, seeking for time and date for them to take a statement from the minister.

“His schedule for today and tomorrow is packed and we are looking for the suitable time for this to take place,“ he said here today.

Muhammad Hilman was earlier seen entering the Sepang district Police headquarters at 11.05am and left five minutes later after talking to reporters outside the police station.

The lewd videos have been going viral since last week.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who is the senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industry Minister, had admitted that he was in the video.

Meanwhile Hilman, who was supposed to have his statement recorded on Monday said he was informed by the police that he was not required to do so.

“I had lodged a police report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters last week and had also answered questions on claims by Haziq that I had threatened him.

“Police said that my statement is sufficient for now and will call me should they require more information,“ he added.

Haziq had claimed that Hilman had forced him to deny that it was Azmin in the video during a meeting at restaurant in Putrajaya Marriot Hotel.

Last week, Hilman lodged a police report claiming that Haziq had filed a false report, which he said was a criminal accusation.