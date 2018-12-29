Azmin calls for review of appointments for key positions in PKR

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) today called for the party leadership to review the appointments for key positions in the party that was announced yesterday.

He claimed the appointments did not reflect the principles of fair and just representation towards the aspirations of the members and would not help the party to progress.

Some of the individuals that were appointed, he said, were directly involved in the party election process, which he claimed, was not transparent and the cause of the rift in the party.

“Appointments that are made following the party election, which was intense, should take into account the views of the grassroots in the spirit of deliberation and mutual respect in order to restore the party’s struggle to its original path,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a statement announced the appointment of former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, along with two others, as the party vice-presidents and several appointments for other posts in the PKR’s MPP.

He also announced the reappointment of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as party secretary-general.

Mohamed Azmin, who is Minister of Economic Affairs, said the post of the secretary-general was an important position that should be carried out by someone who is professional and authoritative in understanding management and administrative duties.

“He has to carry out his responsibilities in line with the implement duties in line with the consensus-decision made by the party.

“Likewise, the appointments of the Central Leadership Council (MPP) members, it should be made based on merit and not as a reward or political bribery to get vote support in MPP,“ he said, adding that he would once again bring up the matter to the party president, who is well aware of his stand.

Mohamed Azmin urged the party president to give serious attention to the matter ensure the party’s future, that it remained strong and inclusive.

“Indeed, the reform idealism in PKR demands us to move with the strength of a solid organisation and celebrate the various views and the inclusion of the entire strength of its members,“ he added. — Bernama