Azmin claims strong support for change

GOMBAK: Hulu Kelang candidate Datuk Seri Azmin Ali claimed there is strong support for change.

“There has been much support for Perikatan National (PN) especially last night during our grand finale.

“We will secure a huge majority not only in Hulu Kelang but also many other state seats in Selangor.”

“The people of Hulu Kelang want a change or a total reform.

“The people’s discontent is not only for Hulu Kelang or Selangor but the whole country,“ he claimed.

Azmin said he is happy to be back in Hulu Klang.

“I secured the peoples mandate way back in 1999 and now I am very excited to serve my hometown again,“ he said.