Azmin confident Tambun voters will back Faizal Azumu

IPOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) elections director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is confident that voters in Tambun Parliament will give victory to Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council member said this was because Ahmad Faizal had a good track record as the incumbent, in addition to having been the menteri besar of Perak as well as helming the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“He is a fair leader to all the people in Tambun regardless of race and religion, that’s why we see today’s programme here being so lively, joined in by Malays, Chinese and Indians.

“It proves there is solid support for him. We don’t need outsiders to represent the residents here so let the residents here maintain their harmony, their unity with their leaders, there is no need for external elements to cause disharmony in Tambun,“ he said during the coalition’s ‘Prihatin Tour in Tambun’ press conference in Klebang Jaya here yesterday, which was also attended by Ahmad Faizal.

There will be a four-cornered clash for the Tambun parliamentary seat, with Ahmad Faizal taking on Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah (Barisan Nasional) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) Abdul Rahim Tahir.

Tambun has 160,558 voters in GE15, an increase of 30 per cent from GE14 with 107,763.

Meanwhile, when asked if he would declare his assets as done by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates, Azmin, who is also the Gombak parliamentary seat incumbent, said he had already done so when he was appointed to the Cabinet and did not need to follow other parties.

“Normally, when a government is formed, members of the Cabinet will submit asset declarations to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and we have done so. This step is to ensure that leaders in the government such as those in the executive are not embroiled in corrupt practices,” he said. - Bernama