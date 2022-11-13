Azmin defends Sanusi over ‘controversial remark’

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has come to the defence of Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who recently said that a woman is not fit to become the MP for the rural Sik constituency.

According to Azmin, Sanusi had explained the matter to him and the PAS leader did not mean to be condescending to women in his speech at the constituency, Malaysiakini reports.

“I was with him (Sanusi) last night in Alor Setar, and he said he did not mean it like what his speech was reported to be.

“He was speaking in the local Sik dialect, which is different from the other dialects spoken in Kedah.

And he comes from Sik, he lives in Sik, and to the people there, it (what Sanusi said) was nothing unusual to them. He did not mean to insult women,“ Azmin reportedly told reporters when met in Gombak.