Azmin denies opposing handover of power from Mahathir to Anwar

GEORGE TOWN: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) today denied making any statements opposing the handover of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir to PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Instead, he said his comments were misintepreted resulting in wrong conclusions.

“My stance is clear. In the interest of political stability, the present Prime Minister Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamed) should be allowed to continue for now. We need stability. It is the main thrust to draw investors and to generate growth.”

Azmin asked Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to focus on the economy and address the rising costs of living that is affecting the rakyat.

He added that for the sake of political stability, Mahathir should be allowed to continue because investors craved stability and that is the main requirement for Malaysia to draw investors, in the process of creating jobs and growing the economy.

The PKR Deputy President said this after a closed-door meeting with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, believed to be focused on outlining proposals under the 12th Malaysia Plan, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament by August or September, next year.

Pressed to comment on the alleged factions in PKR pitting him against Anwar, Azmin admitted that there were issues that party members have raised.

“But I believe the party has the wisdom to resolve our disagreements,“ he said.

Asked whether he was the one who had organised a meeting between leaders in the Opposition party and Mahathir recently, Azmin unaware of any such meeting.

“But I meet Mahathir all the time. We discuss the economy as this is part of my role as the Minister of Economic Affairs. We meet frequently.”

Azmin acknowledged that he was very busy tending to his ministerial duties, citing that recently he was asked to head the joint-commission for Saudi Arabia and Russia, while last week, he was asked to do the same for the UAE.

Such duties reults in a hectic schedule.

Asked if he was too busy to attend party matters, Azmin said that it was not the case, citing that later tonight, he would be meeting a cross section of PKR members in Penang, time permitting.

Azmin said that his main agenda is now the economy, to fulfill the promises made to the people, and he expressed hope that all the way, the party will stay united and focused in their duty the rakyat.