SEPANG: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) today dismissed rumours that he had been expelled from the party.

“Many rumours are being circulated now by irresponsible people. To address this problem, we must not believe the rumours, especially those circulated via new technology (platforms) such as the social media,” he told reporters here.

Mohamed Azmin, who is the Economic Affairs Minister, had earlier launched Malaysia Airlines’ Project Amal that provides special charter service for Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

Rumours had circulated on the social media, including Facebook and Twitter, since last night that Mohamed Azmin had been expelled from PKR. — Bernama