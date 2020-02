PETALING JAYA: Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) and his faction are waiting for their turn to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and assured that the efforts taken shown a positive development.

“We are waiting for our turn to meet His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for an interview,“ he said in a joint statement.

Azmin, who is with another 10 PKR MPs today, said they were optimistic on the proactive measures taken to consolidate power and support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as the prime minister.

“The steps we have taken have shown positive development. We are working on these issues in stages,“ they said.

The independent faction reiterated its support for Mahathir to complete the full term as prime minister.

“Our unwavering support is for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for Mahathir to serve a full term as Prime Minister. This is what we have emphasized in the party’s private and public meetings.

“The actions that we took were based on the rakyat’s aspirations that wanted a stable government, a strong unity and to focus on efforts to restore and generate sustainable economic growth,“ Azmin said.