Azmin hints at not contesting in state polls

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has hinted that he may not contest in the state election due to be held this year.

Mohamed Azmin said it was time for him to give way to young figures in PN to contest in the election, as he had served as an elected representative for seven terms.

“Many have potential in PN, and I will continue to offer my services and contribution to PN’s struggle, and this is what I have been doing,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri Open House here yesterday.

According to Mohamed Azmin, he had served for three terms each in the Gombak parliamentary and Bukit Antarabangsa state constituencies, as well as one term in the Hulu Kelang state constituency. - Bernama