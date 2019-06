PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today questioned how the culprits behind the sex video got the contact numbers of all the branch leaders and lower ranking members of the party.

“This is most alarming. Even I do not have access to such information. Who provided the information? Who established the WhatsApp groups?” he said at a Hari Raya open house in Gombak today.

He urged the PKR disciplinary board to conduct an internal investigation into the matter for the party to stay relevant and be accepted by the people.

He added that the party leadership must act boldly on the case.

Speaking at the Seberang Jaya Aidilfitri open house hosted by assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin later, Azmin said gutter politics has no place in the new government.

“This is why the PM (Mohamad) has come out strongly to stop this gutter politics. We should work and deliver the mandate given by the people. It was an unprecedented support by them, so we must give the best service possible.”

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has rubbished allegations that his faction was behind the dissemination of the video.

He described the current ordeal as “the biggest test Pakatan Harapan has faced since coming into power”.

He urged the public to cease from commenting further on the issue, so as not to add fuel to fire.

“Claims that (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and my camp is behind the sex video are just malicious accusations that has no place today.”

“I advise everyone to wait for the outcome of the investigations. Any comments or opinions are mere speculations and will only make matters worse,“ he said after attending an open house in Kuala Lumpur today.

Rafizi maintained that the party was not in crisis and is “in a very stable condition”.

He said sex scandals were common and part and parcel of the political scene in any country and best resolved through proper investigations.