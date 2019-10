KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali (pix) says he will remain committed to the party unless there are “jealous” party members who want him out.

“There is no reason for me to leave the party, unless there are people who are jealous and want to kick me out. It is up to them (PKR),” he told reporters when met at Parliament lobby here today.

Azmin then reiterated his commitment to PKR by citing his victory where he secured more than two-thirds support in the party elections last November.

He was responding to recent claims by PKR advisory council deputy chairman Syed Husin Ali that he had plans to leave the party.

It was reported that PKR has been split into two camps since the party elections, divided between loyalists of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on one side and Azmin on the other.

Azmin has not attended any of the party’s central leadership council or political bureau meetings since the new leadership line-up was formed.

However, he and Anwar were spotted at the MPs lounge yesterday, engaged in a discussion.

Meanwhile Azmin, who is also the Economic Affairs Minister, said the government is still weighing options for national carrier Malaysia Airlines, with all proposals under consideration.

“We are looking at all proposals that come in to ensure that Khazanah will not be burdened to inject more capital into Malaysia Airlines. Options are still being discussed,” he said.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd, which took Malaysia Airlines private in 2014, invested RM6 billion in the business in a bid to return it to profitability within three years.

Some RM19.5 billion has been poured into the troubled carrier since the 1990s.

On the payment of petroleum royalties to oil-producing states such as Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan and Terengganu, he said the government had agreed to make cash payments to the state governments.

He said he had read that payments were made to Kelantan yesterday, and that Terengganu has been paid in full.