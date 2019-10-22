Azmin: Let Mahathir stay for 5 years

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has reiterated his call for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed to remain as Prime Minister until the end of Pakatan Harapan’s five year term as government.

He said this when asked to respond to claims he was working with Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to form a “back-door government” that will see DAP and Amanah left out and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s rise thwarted.

“Give full support to Mahathir to continue leading, as this will be a guarantee to investors that the political landscape in Malaysia is stable and the economy is on the right track,” he told reporters at the Parliament building today.

“I see these statements coming from groups that are desperate. As a country that respects democracy, the people decide on the government or prime minister every five years,” he said.

“Where do we hold an election to choose the government every two years or one year? So I hope those who are obsessed with power will respect the people’s mandate in the general election which decides on the government for five years,” he added.

A week ago, Azmin met with Anwar over coffee at the Parliament building, and later said there was no rift between the two of them.

Azmin also called for a stop to talks about the transition plan, stating that it was not inspiring confidence in the country’s economy.

“I hope we stop the discussions about the power transition and focus fully on developing the economy and helping the people. There is already a lot of uncertainties out there. Both foreign and domestic investors are concerned that this situation will persist,” he said.