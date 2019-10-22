Azmin: MAS’ fate to be known by early 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: A final decision on the ailing national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAS) is expected by early next year, according to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He noted that Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sole shareholder of the airline, and its holding company Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) have invited 20 potential strategic investors in August to listen to their offers before a shortlist of the final four is prepared.

He said the four offers would be scrutinised further in the next couple of months, before feedback is presented to the Khazanah board of directors’ meeting for a decision.

“If the board agrees to the feedback and suggestions proposed, we expect a decision to be announced by the end of this year, or latest by early 2020, on who will be MAS’ strategic investor to strengthen the airline’s position in the long term,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Azmin was responding to questions from Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS-Kapit) on when the government expects to see an end to the prolonged issue of MAS and if it was true that Japan was considering taking over the national airline.

Responding to the latter question, Azmin said the government was unable to reveal the names or information of the four shortlisted investors due to a non-disclosure agreement that was signed.

To another question, Azmin said the government took note the importance and contributions of the airline and its staff to the country, pointing out that MAS is now a global name.

He said with that in mind, the government, through Khazanah, would continue to hold an important share and influence in MAS’ new structure, but said the matter has yet to be concluded.

“There are strategic investors who suggested that they hold the majority of shares, while there are those who want Khazanah to remain the main shareholder.

“All of these are given consideration. What’s important is that the government will continue to have an important voice in MAS,” he said.

Whether there are any local companies shortlisted in the final four names, Azmin said they include international as well as regional strategic investors.