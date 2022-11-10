Azmin: Monsoon season GE15 because some parties want low voter turnout

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) said that there are political parties that do not want to see a higher voter turnout.

He added that those parties would have a higher chance of winning with low voter turnout.

“The reality is that there are political parties which do not want to see high voter turnout rates as a lower number of voters will present increased chances for such parties to win (the election),” he said in a statement today.

“This is the real reason why GE15 is being held during the monsoon season (which brings about) the prospect of massive floods,“ he said in a statement today.

Azmin, who is also international trade and industry minister in the now-caretaker government, did not refer to any specific party in his assertions on who would benefit from the low turnout.

He also pointed out that PN will join this election with the determination to continue its agenda of caring for the rakyat and upholding the dignity of this country and its people.