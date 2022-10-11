Azmin: ‘PKR now being led by a dictator’

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has claimed that a dictator is leading his former party PKR, and those had been vocal against the party are being intentionally dropped from contesting the GE15.

“Unfortunately, PKR now is being led by a dictator, so you can’t even express your concerns and criticisms in the party.

“How is someone like this going to lead the country? If you can’t manage your own small party, how do you expect the public to have confidence in you to lead the country?,“ The Vibes quoted Azmin as saying after attending a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah in Kuala Langat, last night.

The PN election director was asked to comment if he believes certain members of PKR were overlooked from contesting in the polls due to their previous alliances with him.

On a separate matter, Azmin told reporters that there is growing support for PN ahead of polling day, with an increasing number of voters now convinced by what the coalition has to offer the country.