Azmin, politicians express condolences over death of Shinzo Abe

KUALA LUMPUR: A minister and two politicians expressed condolences to the family of Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan over the passing of the former prime minister, who was assassinated yesterday.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said it was a sad, profound and irreplaceable loss.

“By all accounts, as Japan’s longest serving prime minister, championing economic reform, he was indeed a towering figure on the global stage, a highly accomplished leader who will have lasting impact on the geopolitical scenario particularly in the Asia Pacific region,” he said in his Twitter account yesterday .

Mohamed Azmin also recalled their meeting earlier this year where he and Abe discussed furthering Malaysia-Japan economic partnership and bilateral linkages, particularly through the Look East Policy and the upcoming Osaka Kansai Expo.

“Both His Excellency and I reiterated our commitment to strengthen our two nations’ strong and significant trading partnership, Japan being the fourth largest trading partner for Malaysia,” he said.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in a post on his Facebook, said Abe’s comprehensive views on economy, business and trade were admirable and his insights on various sectors were truly remarkable.

“Our continuous engagements over the years led to various opportunities not only in terms of investments and jobs, but also potentially catalytic, modern and advanced projects in infrastructure such as the High Speed Rail,” he said.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it was heart-breaking that such a violent act could take place in a nation that had dedicated itself through its words and works to the goal of peace.

“Abe’s death is a matter of great importance. The taking of the life of one of Asia’s stalwarts is hard to think upon, a deep tragedy I condemn as I condemn all acts of political violence. The rising tide of ideological hate and violence witnessed across the globe is a phenomenon which we must resist as a global community of brothers and sisters dedicated to peace,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind while delivering a speech at a political campaign in Nara city. His assailant has been arrested.

Japan is holding its Senate election on Sunday and Abe was campaigning for a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. - Bernama