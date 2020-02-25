Azmin’s bloc insists Tun M should be PM for full term

KUALA LUMPUR: Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and 10 other PKR MPs who quit PKR have reiterated their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay on as prime minister for the full term of the 14th Parliament.

In a joint statement issued here, the 11 MPs said they stated their stand during a closed-door meeting they held today and were making it known to the public.

“The action we are taking is in line with the aspirations of the rakyat who want a government that is stable, united and strong and to focus on efforts to generate sustainable economic growth.

“This to our belief is the actual mandate that was given by the rakyat in the 14th general election,” the statement said.

Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister yesterday after the ruling Pakatan Harapan government made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah collapsed before being reappointed as interim prime minister by the King, also yesterday.

Mohamed Azmin, who was PKR deputy president, and the 10 other PKR members namely Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Baru Bian (Selangau), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) quit PKR yesterday to form an independent bloc. - Bernama