Azmin’s brother votes early

PETALING JAYA: Hulu Kelang candidate Azmin Ali’s brother, Azwan Ali voted in the Selangor state elections at SK Klang Gate.

Azwan, a Malaysian television host and actor commonly known as Diva AA, said the people need leaders who put in work.

“We want leaders who put in the effort to better the community.

“It does not matter what position or job they have held, what is important is that they fulfill their promises and work for the people.

“It is now up to the people to make their choice and cast their votes for the leaders that they need.”