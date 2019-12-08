Azmin’s camp deserts PKR congress closing ceremony

AYER KEROH: A huge number of PKR leaders and members from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s faction were nowhere to be seen at the party’s closing ceremony of its annual congress today.

On the main stage where the party’s top leadership was supposed to be seated, many seats were left empty, in what is seen as an apparent boycott by those aligned to Azmin.

Among those absent were the deputy president himself, vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, and central leadership council members Sivarasa Rasiah, Amirudin Shari and Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

Both Azmin and Zuraida were supposed to deliver the winding up speeches today.

Only vice-president Tian Chua was the notable leader from Azmin’s camp who was present, surrounded by other top leaders from president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s faction.

Azmin had yesterday slammed Anwar for supposedly failing to keep his end of an agreement between the pair for a ceasefire between both camps, and for delegates at the congress to avoid insulting or attacking those from the opposite faction.

This came after several delegates hit out at Azmin during their speeches, which led to a mass walkout among those aligned to the deputy president.

It is understood Azmin had already checked out of his hotel yesterday evening to head back to Kuala Lumpur.

The Economic Affairs Minister is scheduled to attend a dinner with party leaders and members from his camp at Renaissance Hotel in KL later this evening.