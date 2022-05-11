Azmin’s daughter confident father will retain Gombak seat

GOMBAK: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s daughter is confident her father will retain the Gombak seat in GE15.

In expressing her confidence, Farah Azmin said as the incumbent Gombak MP, Mohamed Azmin continues to have the support of voters as the Bersatu/Perikatan Nasional (PN)candidate for the constituency.

He was formerly with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) before the Sheraton Move which caused the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government after just 22 months in power.

Farah, who Azmin’s eldest daughter said: “Insyallah, he will win. Yes he is up against the Selangor Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari), who is his good friend, but we are confident my father will win,“ she said.

The former Selangor MB will be defending the Gombak seat for a fourth term. He had won the seat in the last three general elections as a PKR member.

He will take on Amirudin, the Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, and Gerakan Tanah Air’s (GTA) Datuk Dr Aziz Jamaludin Tahir.