Azmin’s lawyer: No need to respond to taunt (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will not respond to “taunts” and sue Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz over their alleged tryst.

Azmin’s lawyer N. Surendran said he would not respond to such “attention-seeking” baits.

“Instead, all legal responses will be done as we see fit, according to our time-table and not that imposed by others,“ he said on Twitter today.

The lawyer was responding to a report in The Star today saying Haziq had challenged Azmin to take legal action against him if Azmin insisted that his claims of both of them being sexually intimate were false.

On June 11, a video clip depicting two men sharing an intimate moment in bed went viral. In a post on Facebook the following day, Haziq stated that he was one of the two men seen in the video, and that Azmin was with him.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stated unequivocally that there was no need to question Azmin over the issue because the party did not respond to “gutter politics”.

“We are not interested in discussing the contents. We have the same position as the disciplinary board and they have been really tough on this issue. It is unfair to question him at this difficult time,“ he said at a press conference after chairing the PKR central leadership council meeting.

On another matter, Anwar reiterated the party’s satisfaction over Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership and confidence in the promised transition of power to him within two years.

“We do not feel it is necessary but with the continuous lectures and questions, we have to reaffirm our position and express our satisfaction with the ongoing process,“ he said.

“I do not doubt that the transition of power will take place as promised. In our weekly private sessions, (Mahathir) has been genuine, frank and the discussions have been intimate. It’s a done deal,“ he added.