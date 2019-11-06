Azmin’s responds to claims over unpaid travel bills

KUALA LUMPUR: “If I’m in debt, I will pay; it’s my responsibility,” said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) when asked about reported claims that he owed money to a travel firm that manages his and his family’s travels.

Azmin said this in response to media reports on Tuesday that a travel agency is taking him to court over RM328,901 in allegedly unpaid travel bills.

“I have not seen the summons writ. I have asked my officers to look into the matter,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the SDG Summit 2019 here today. — Bernama