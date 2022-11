GOMBAK: The incumbent Gombak MP, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived at SMK Sungai Pusu here at 8.40am, with loud cheers being heard as he stepped into the nomination centre.

Mohamed Azmin and his supporters sang Perikatan Nasional anthem before entering the nomination centre.

The former Selangor MB will be seeking to defend his Gombak seat for a fourth term. He had won the seat in the last three general elections as a PKR member.