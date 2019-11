KUALA LUMPUR: It appears that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s message to the Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers who visited his residence last week was for them to remain in their party.

This is according to Umno’s Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman, one of the MPs present at the meeting, who refuted claims that the gathering was to discuss the possibility of them joining other parties, as claimed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“That’s not true. It just happens that we have known Azmin for so long, and he invited us over for dinner, so we went. This is a Malay custom, there’s no problem with that,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

“I still remember Azmin telling us not to ever jump to other parties. If anyone wants to deny this, he can ask Azmin himself,” he added.

Asked why Azmin had made such a request, Hasbullah said: “Because there are media who wrote claiming some of us are planning to jump parties. If they hadn’t written, this issue would not have arisen.”

Mahathir had previously said Azmin had told him that during the latter’s meeting with opposition leaders, the Umno MPs had told him that they had “lost” their party and were considering jumping ship.

Commenting on this, Hasbullah said the BN leaders never had any intention of quitting the party, and that Mahathir might have said it to divert people’s attention from the recent Pakatan Harapan defeat in Tanjung Piai.

“This is politics, who will speak the truth? Maybe Mahathir has his own calculation, we don’t know. He might be saying A, but could mean B. We don’t understand.

“In politics, there are a lot of games. And Mahathir is really good in this. It is for us to interpret,” he added.

Hasbullah also dismissed claims that the BN leaders who met Azmin last week had invited him to join them, claiming it would make no sense for the Economic Affairs Minister to leave his government position to join the Opposition.