KUALA LUMPUR: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has urged Malaysians to reject bigotry, extremism and intolerance.

In his Christmas message today, Mohamed Azmin said everyone should embrace the spirit of understanding, moderation and mutual respect, adding that the harmony being enjoyed today is the result of compassion, tolerance and understanding among the different communities.

“In this regard, we cannot understate the contributions of Christians towards peace, harmony, prosperity and nation-building. I would like to take this opportunity to call upon all Malaysians to join the Christmas festivities,” he said.

In extending his greetings to Christians, he said Christmas is a season of joy and blessings and a time to give and forgive.

“I wish you and your family will be blessed this Christmas. May joy and peace fill your homes.” — Bernama